From WTC Triumph to Fulfilling ‘Daddy Duties’, Kane Williamson Has Been Busy

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side showcased some brilliant cricket and patience to defeat India by 8 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship final. The Kiwis became the first-ever winners of the World Test Championship. Williamson’s camp had all the reasons to party hard and celebrate their victory. But the skipper revealed that a day after the victory, he had to take a rental car and drive to Somerset to be with his family. Calling it a ‘slightly unique’ way of celebrating, Williamson said that as soon as he entered the house, he got engaged in fulfilling his ‘daddy duties.’ One of which was changing nappies of his six-month-old daughter.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, the New Zealand captain said that he had a couple of photoshoots and interviews in hand. Therefore, he timely got done with them and drove to his hometown. Williamson is not a big fan of a manual car, but he said that the urge to be with family was greater. The skipper revealed that he had not driven a manual car in years, so his full focus was on the GPS. Rather than enjoying the countryside, he concentrated on changing the gears smoothly.

Williamson shared that the black caps had an enjoyable night on the day of the victory. He informed that the team was flying back to complete their quarantine period of two weeks. Talking about the historic victory, he said that though he is busy taking care of his daughter, he is quite aware of the ‘buzz’ related to WTC triumph in New Zealand. Williamson mentionedthat as he got engaged with his little one, the focus changed from cricket to fulfilling daddy duties.

Calling it a thrilling experience, the New Zealand skipper said that a lot of hard work went in over a long period of time to create an opportunity to qualify for the finals. He added that it is really special to have a competitive and closely contested match and to emerge victorious in a world event.

