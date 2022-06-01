‘Fruits Of Your Hard Work’: Krunal Pandya Lauds Brother Hardik For Clinching IPL 2022 Title

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya scripted history by becoming only the fourth Indian player to lead a franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. In a memorable clash on May 29, Gujarat defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to clinch the IPL 2022 title. In addition to the title win, the 28-year-old also shut critics who questioned his ability and form. He enjoyed his best-ever IPL campaign with the bat and was adjudged ‘Player of the match’ in the final match. Hardik’s efforts were acknowledged by his older brother Krunal Pandya, who penned a heartfelt message on social media.

Sharing a picture of Hardik posing in front of the decorations done for the celebration of his victory, Krunal praised his brother for his efforts over the course of the last few months.

“My bro, Only you know the amount of hard work that’s gone behind this success of yours – early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work,” Krunal wrote, adding that he “deserves it all and so much more.”

In a follow-up tweet, Krunal wrote, “People had written you off but you keep writing history. Wish I was there when more than a lakh people were cheering your name.” ️

My bro Only you know the amount of hard work that’s gone behind this success of yours – early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work ❤️ You deserve it all and so much more pic.twitter.com/qpLrxmjkZz — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 31, 2022

Notably, Hardik underwent several months of rehabilitation following the 2021 T20 World Cup. He was not retained by his previous IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians. The cricketer’s inconsistent form was criticised by many experts and former players.

The Pandya brothers were an integral part of the Mumbai Indians squad. However, the duo ended their run with the franchise, ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. While Hardik was roped in by the Gujarat Titans (GT) as their captain, right before the auction, Krunal was bought for Rs. 8.25 crore by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Lucknow, who also made their debut this year, made it to the play offs but were eliminated at the hand of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Keywords:

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here