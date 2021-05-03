- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Lalit Modi Calls Out IPL Players For Not Doing Anything for the Public, Terms it 'Quite Shameful'
While the league has found some voices who have come forward in support on why it should go on, the larger consensus is that the players and the league should acknowledge the situation in the country.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 9:25 AM IST
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi slammed players playing in the IPL for not coming out strongly on a daily basis as ‘a calamity of this magnitude stared India in the face’. With India grappling with the second of the deadly covid-19 pandemic, many have criticised the ongoing IPL 2021 with many calling to shut down the tournament, while many have raised concerns over the lack of empathy shown by the players and the event organisers towards the situation in India.
Lalit Modi Wants BCCI to Pledge ‘Rs 700-800 Crores’ From IPL Earnings Towards Fight Against COVID-19
While the league has found some voices who have come forward in support on why it should go on, the larger consensus is that the players and the league should acknowledge the situation in the country. After coping with some early criticism, players like Pat Cummins, Shikhar Dhawan, the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – have come forward with financial aid as well as donating resources to fight the pandemic. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to social media to urge his fellow countrymen to help ‘Mission Oxygen’ raise more funds so that they can continue with their noble cause. He donated INR 1 crore to the cause.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
However, Modi is baffled with players not even doing anything for the public.
“Let’s not forget that history will document how the Indian cricketers reacted when a calamity of this magnitude stared India in the face,” Modi told The Mid-Day. Modi, currently in London, also revealed that he has not watched a single IPL match for the last three days “Because I was so frustrated to see the players not even doing anything for the public”.
He went on to call the lack of compassion by the cricketers and the league as shameful. “quite shameful, very, very in fact” that the cricketers “had not come out strongly on an everyday basis. Not to have worn black bands, not to take a knee is something that baffles me,” he further told the daily.
However, help has been pouring in for India from every quarter to fight the pandemic. Australian Cricket Media Association has donated a sum of $4,200 to help India fight this deadly virus.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule