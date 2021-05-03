IPL 2021: Lalit Modi Calls Out IPL Players For Not Doing Anything for the Public, Terms it 'Quite Shameful'

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi slammed players playing in the IPL for not coming out strongly on a daily basis as ‘a calamity of this magnitude stared India in the face’. With India grappling with the second of the deadly covid-19 pandemic, many have criticised the ongoing IPL 2021 with many calling to shut down the tournament, while many have raised concerns over the lack of empathy shown by the players and the event organisers towards the situation in India.

Lalit Modi Wants BCCI to Pledge ‘Rs 700-800 Crores’ From IPL Earnings Towards Fight Against COVID-19

While the league has found some voices who have come forward in support on why it should go on, the larger consensus is that the players and the league should acknowledge the situation in the country. After coping with some early criticism, players like Pat Cummins, Shikhar Dhawan, the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – have come forward with financial aid as well as donating resources to fight the pandemic. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to social media to urge his fellow countrymen to help ‘Mission Oxygen’ raise more funds so that they can continue with their noble cause. He donated INR 1 crore to the cause.

However, Modi is baffled with players not even doing anything for the public.

“Let’s not forget that history will document how the Indian cricketers reacted when a calamity of this magnitude stared India in the face,” Modi told The Mid-Day. Modi, currently in London, also revealed that he has not watched a single IPL match for the last three days “Because I was so frustrated to see the players not even doing anything for the public”.

He went on to call the lack of compassion by the cricketers and the league as shameful. “quite shameful, very, very in fact” that the cricketers “had not come out strongly on an everyday basis. Not to have worn black bands, not to take a knee is something that baffles me,” he further told the daily.

However, help has been pouring in for India from every quarter to fight the pandemic. Australian Cricket Media Association has donated a sum of $4,200 to help India fight this deadly virus.

