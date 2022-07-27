FT vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, ECS Italy Super Series 2022, 2 PM IST

FT vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s FT vs JIB ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Match 9 between Fresh Tropical vs Jinnah Brescia: In the ninth match of the ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Fresh Tropical will lock horns against Jinnah Brescia at the Roma Cricket Ground on Wednesday, 27 July.

Fresh Tropical are a side running high on confidence after defeating Albano twice in the competition. A combined batting effort from Amir Sharif (31), Asim Ali (31), and Hassan Jamil (35) aided FT to put up a massive total of 169 runs in the stipulated 10 overs. Zaheed Chima (3 wickets) and Faisal Muhammad (2 wickets) then shattered the Albano batting line-up to secure an astonishing 69-run victory.

Jinnah Brescia has also been excellent in the opening stages of the tournament. They started off their campaign on a strong note after registering impressive wins against Cricket Stars. With 3 wins and a loss, JIB currently holds the first position in the table. Skipper Hasan Ahmed has been leading the side well and will be hoping to secure another win on Wednesday.

Both sides will be looking to extend their winning run in the tournament when they clash in the ninth match of the season.

Ahead of the match between Fresh Tropical vs Jinnah Brescia; here is everything you need to know:

FT vs JIB Telecast

The match between Fresh Tropical and Jinnah Brescia will not be telecast in India.

FT vs JIB Live Streaming

The match between Fresh Tropical and Jinnah Brescia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FT vs JIB Match Details

The FT vs JIB match will be played at Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on Wednesday, July 27, at 2 pm IST.

FT vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hassan Ahmad

Vice-Captain: Mubashar Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for FT vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mubashar Hussain, S Humayun

Batters: Hassan Jamil, Hassan Ahmad, Amir Sharif

All-rounders: Rizwan Tanweer, Bilal Masud, Zain Naqvi

Bowlers: Faisal Shabbir, Zahid Cheema, Hasan Ali

Fresh Tropical vs Jinnah Brescia Possible XIs

Albano Predicted Line-up: Bilal Hamid (c), Zain Naqvi, Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, S Humayun (wk), Hassan Jamil, Asim Ali, Hussain Bilal, Shahzad Hamayun, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema

Jinnah Brescia Predicted Line-up: Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Mubashar Hussain(wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Rizwan Tanweer, Faheem Nazir, Bilal Masud, Sadat Ali, Hasan Ali, Humza Ishtiaq, Faisal Shabbir

