FT vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Italy, Rome match, November 03, 3:00 PM IST

FT vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Italy, Rome match between Fresh Tropical and Royal Roma: Fresh Tropical will be going up against Royal Roma in the ninth match of the ongoing ECS Italy, Rome 2021. The two sides will be playing against each other at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on November 03, Wednesday at 03:00 PM IST.

Fresh Tropical have been decent in the competition so far. The team hasn’t done much wrong as they have won one league match while losing as many. Fresh Tropical lost their first match to Venezia to get off to a poor start. However, the team bounced back strongly in the next game to defeat the same opposition by five wickets. With two points, Tropical are fourth in the standings.

Royal Roma, on the other hand, are struggling to get going in the 10-over competition. The team lost their first three matches on a trot. After a poor start, Roma finally showed some signs of brilliance as they defeated Venezia in their most recent outing. The Rajwinder Singh-led team will fancy continuing the winning momentum to climb up the points table from last place.

Ahead of the match between Fresh Tropical and Royal Roma; here is everything you need to know:

FT vs ROR Telecast

The Fresh Tropical vs Royal Roma game will not be telecasted in India

FT vs ROR Live Streaming

The match between Fresh Tropical and Royal Roma will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FT vs ROR Match Details

The tenth match of the ECS Italy, Rome will see Fresh Tropical playing against Royal Roma at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 3:00 PM IST on November 03, Wednesday.

FT vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Rajwinder Singh

Vice-Captain:Zain Naqvi

Suggested Playing XI for FT vs ROR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zain Naqvi

Batters: Mubarak Hossain, Imran Muhammad, Zulgarnain Ali

All-rounders: Rajwinder Singh, Bejawada Phanindra, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Sharif

Bowlers: Zahid Cheema, Suliman Hakimi, Bilal Hamid Mohammad Nawaz

FT vs ROR Probable XIs:

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Hassan Jamil, Hussain Bilal, Zahid Cheema, Sikandar Abbas, Bilal Hamid Mohammad Nawaz (c), Shahzad Hamayun, Suliman Hakimi

Royal Roma: Rajwinder Singh (c), Mubarak Hossain, Arif Muhammad, Bejawada Phanindra, Muneeb Niazi, Zulgarnain Ali, Sohail Mahamood, Nur Mohamod, Surajpal Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Reddy Vajrala

