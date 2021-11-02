FTH vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Fateh vs Falco, November 2, 9:30 PM IST

FTH vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match between Fateh and Falco: The third match of ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 will see Fateh locking horns with Falco on Tuesday, November 2. The upcoming match will be the first for both teams this season and the game will be played at the Videres Cricket Ground and starts at 09:30 PM IST.

Fateh had a terrible season last year, as they went winless in all eight matches. They will be eager to change that record and will be aiming to start this year’s campaign with a win.

Falco, on the other hand, had a similar outing last year, but they managed to win just three of their eight matches. Notably, they had defeated Fateh by 66 runs in their previous meeting and comparatively are a better side than Fateh.

With sides looking to get maximum points in their season opening encounter, it will be interesting how they go in this match.

Ahead of the match between Fateh and Falco; here is everything you need to know:

FTH vs FAL Telecast

The Fateh vs Falco game will not be telecast in India.

FTH vs FAL Live Streaming

The match between Fateh and Falco will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FTH vs FAL Match Details

The third match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 will see Fateh playing against Falco at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 2.

FTH vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rehman Ullah

Vice-captain: Gurvinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for FTH vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Harjinder Singh

Batters: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Rehman Ullah

Allrounders: Kamran Raja, Jubed Miah, Manjinder Singh-Lovely, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Amanbir Singh Sran, Gurvinder Singh, Khawar Javed

FTH vs FAL Probable XIs

Fateh: Gurwinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manjinder Singh-Lovely, Sofiqul Islam, Kuldeep Singh, Jubed Miah, Amanbir Singh Sran, Gurvinder Singh

Falco: Muhammad Yaseen, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Khawar Javed, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan

