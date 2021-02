FTH vs GRA Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Garcia CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips FTH vs GRA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FTH vs GRA Dream11 Best Picks / FTH vs GRA Dream11 Captain / FTH vs GRA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Fateh CC and Garcia CC will lock horns in the 14th match of the ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona on February 10.Fateh CC’s both games were abandoned due to rain. Gracia also had their game against the XI Stars abandoned due to the same reason. Both sides will be desperate to get their first win on the board. Meanwhile, when Fateh square off against Gracia, the latter will already have played a game against the Men In Blue earlier in the day.

The ECS T10 Barcelona Fateh CC vs Garcia CCgame is scheduled to start at 7:00pmIST

FTH vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Garcia CC: Live Streaming

All matches of theECS T10 Barcelonacan be watched online on FanCode app and website.

FTH vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Garcia CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FTH vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Garcia CC: Match Details

February 10– 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at theat Montjuic Olympic Ground, in Barcelona.

ECS T10 BarcelonaFTH vs GRADream11team for Fateh CC vs Garcia CC

ECS T10 BarcelonaFTH vs GRADream11team for Fateh CC vs Garcia CC captain:Manjinder Singh Lovely

ECS T10 BarcelonaFTH vs GRADream11team for Fateh CC vs Garcia CC vice-captain: Happy Singh

ECS T10 BarcelonaFTH vs GRADream11team for Fateh CC vs Garcia CC wicketkeeper:Mayank Dayal

ECS T10 BarcelonaFTH vs GRADream11team for Fateh CC vs Garcia CC batsmen:Manjinder Singh Lovely, Happy Singh,Manish Kumar-Tokhi,Iqbal Wajid

ECS T10 BarcelonaFTH vs GRADream11team for Fateh CC vs Garcia CC all-rounders:Kulwant Singh, Randeep Singh Said, Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 BarcelonaFTH vs GRADream11team for Fateh CC vs Garcia CC bowlers:Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain

FTH vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona,Fateh CC probable playing11against Garcia CC:Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Gurvinder Singh Sr, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhbir Singh Vinty (WK), Randeep Singh Said, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Tajinder Singh

FTH vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona,Garcia CC probable playing11againstFateh CC:Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (WK), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (C), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar-Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh