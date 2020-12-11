FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Best Picks / FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Captain / FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
The ninth match of the Emirates D20 2020 Fujairah and Abu Dhabi will lock horns at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on Friday, December 11. Both the teams will be facing each other for the first time in the league. Fujairah have won both their games and are two points behind ECB Blues. They head into the match after chasing 120 runs in a close match against Dubai Pulse secure.
Also read: Greg Chappell Makes Bold Statement on Virat Kohli Before Test Series
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi have lost both their opening fixtures in the Emirates D20. They are currently stuck at the bottom and are yet to register points. They will take on Dubai Pulse Secure earlier today and the result from that game could also play a big part in their performance in this match. The Emirates D20 2020 match between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Abu Dhabi is scheduled to start at 10 pm, IST.
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Abu Dhabi: Live Streaming
Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Abu Dhabi can be watched online on FanCode.
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Abu Dhabi: Live Score / Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Abu Dhabi: Match Details
December 11 - 9:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
FUJ vs ABD, Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 team for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Abu Dhabi:
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure Captain: Rohan Mustafa
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure vice-captain: Mazhar Bashir
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure batsmen: Surjith Manohardas, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure all-rounders: Muhammad Farooq, Midhun Sudhakar,
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Aayan Khan, Akif Raja
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable line-up against Dubai Pulse Secure: Hamdan Tahir (WK), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan
FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure probable line-up vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ben Willgoss (WK), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking