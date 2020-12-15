- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Best Picks / FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Captain / FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Research Desk
- Updated: December 15, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FUJ) will square off against Ajman Alubond (AJM) in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 tournament on Tuesday, December 15 at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
Table toppers Fujairah come into this clash after having a dream run in the tournament so far. They have won all four of their opening games and gained eight points so far. Their top three batsmen have shown good performances which makes winning easy. Fujairah will look forward to extending their winning momentum in the upcoming games.
On the other hand, Ajman Alubond started this tournament with a massive 70-run win, however they have suffered three consecutive defeats since then. Ajman need to step up their batting as they miserably failed to score runs in previous games. Shareef Asadullah led squad are currently fifth on the points table with two points from four games to their name.
The Emirates D20 2020 match between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond and is scheduled to start at 6:30pm IST.
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond: Live Streaming
Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond can be watched online on FanCode.
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond: Live Score / Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond: Match Details
December 15 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
FUJ vs AJM, Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 team for Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond:
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond Captain: Rohan Mustafa
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond vice-captain: Ahmed Raza
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Abdul Shakoor
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond all-rounders: Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond bowlers: Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Sharif Asadullah, Ehtesham Siddiq
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable starting line-up against Ajman Alubond: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammed Naeem, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh (WK), Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Lovepreet Singh.
FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond probable starting line-up against Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Anand Kumar, Waqas Ali, Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Zubair Zuhaib, Sharif Asadullah (C).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking