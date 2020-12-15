CRICKETNEXT

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FUJ) will square off against Ajman Alubond (AJM) in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 tournament on Tuesday, December 15 at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

Table toppers Fujairah come into this clash after having a dream run in the tournament so far. They have won all four of their opening games and gained eight points so far. Their top three batsmen have shown good performances which makes winning easy. Fujairah will look forward to extending their winning momentum in the upcoming games.

On the other hand, Ajman Alubond started this tournament with a massive 70-run win, however they have suffered three consecutive defeats since then. Ajman need to step up their batting as they miserably failed to score runs in previous games. Shareef Asadullah led squad are currently fifth on the points table with two points from four games to their name.

The Emirates D20 2020 match between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond and is scheduled to start at 6:30pm IST.

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond can be watched online on FanCode.

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond: Live Score / Scorecard

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond: Match Details

December 15 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

FUJ vs AJM, Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 team for Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Ajman Alubond:

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond Captain: Rohan Mustafa

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond vice-captain: Ahmed Raza

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Abdul Shakoor

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond all-rounders: Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond bowlers: Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Sharif Asadullah, Ehtesham Siddiq

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable starting line-up against Ajman AlubondWaseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammed Naeem, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh (WK), Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Lovepreet Singh.

FUJ vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond probable starting line-up against Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Anand Kumar, Waqas Ali, Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Zubair Zuhaib, Sharif Asadullah (C).

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

