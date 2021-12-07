FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Emirates D10 2021, December 7, 11:00 PM IST

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Fujairah and Ajman: Fujairah will have a go against Ajman in the third match of the 2021 edition of the Emirates DT10 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 pm IST on December 7, Tuesday.

Fujairah were terrific in the last season of the T10 Championship. The team finished at the top of the points table with as many as eight victories to their name from ten league matches. Fujairah reached the final after defeating Ajman in the semi-final by 58 runs. However, the team couldn’t lift their maiden T10 trophy as they lost to Sharjah in the final by eight wickets.

Fujairah haven’t made many changes in their squad and they will hope to lift the cup this time. Ajman, on the other hand, will hope to avenge their semi-final loss on Tuesday. The team had won five of their ten league matches in the last season.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah and Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

FUJ vs AJM Telecast

The FUJ vs AJM match will not be telecast in India.

FUJ vs AJM Live Streaming

The Fujairah vs Ajman fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

FUJ vs AJM Match Details

The FUJ vs AJM match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 pm IST on December 7, Tuesday.

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor

Suggested Playing XI for FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Safeer Tariq

Batters: Hamad Arshad, Usman Khan, Ali Khan

Allrounders: Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Malik Qamar Abbas

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Rishab Mukherjee, Saqib Manshad

FUJ vs AJM Probable XIs

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Hamad Arshad, Ali Khan, Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan

Ajman: Raunak Anil Vaswani, Malik Qamar Abbas, Abdul Shakoor, Safeer Tariq, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Yuvraj Barua, Waqas Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Rishab Mukherjee

