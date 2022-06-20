FUJ VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction For Emirates D20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Fujairah vs Ajman, June 20, ICC Academy, Dubai, 10:30 PM IST

FUJ VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s FUJ VS AJM Emirates D20 2022 match 18 between Fujairah vs Ajman: In the eighteenth match of the Emirates D20 2022 tournament, Fujairah will take on Ajman at the ICC Academy stadium in Dubai. The fixture is scheduled for June 20 and will start at 10:30 pm IST.

Fujairah has been the most consistent team in the Emirates D20 league. They have won their previous fixtures by dominating the other sides. In their last match, they defeated Sharjah convincingly by 7 wickets. Their most experienced player, Waseem Muhammad has been leading from the front scoring consistently in all the matches. The bowling department has worked as a unit and has picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict the opposition teams at low scores.

On the contrary, Ajman has had a tough start to the season after losing their first three matches. The team now seems confident as they won their second straight fixture by defeating a strong Abu Dhabi side by 40 runs. Batter Yasim Kaleem has been their most consistent player and has scored 112 runs in the tournament so far.

Ajman will have to play some amazing cricket to defeat the mighty Fujairah side. Only time will tell who comes out on top at the ICC Cricket Academy.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah vs Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

FUJ VS AJM Telecast

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will not be telecast in India.

FUJ VS AJM Live Streaming

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FUJ VS AJM Match Details

The FUJ VS AJM match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, June 20, at 10:30 pm IST.

FUJ VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yasir Kaleem

Vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for FUJ VS AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Usman Khan, Hameed Khan-I, Rohan Mustafa

All-rounders: Waseem Muhammad, Sagar Kalyan, Zahid Ali

Bowlers: Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Amin Khan, Hazrat Luqman

Fujairah vs Ajman Possible XIs

Fujairah Predicted Line-up: Usman Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa (c), Kashif Daud, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zahid Ali, Umair Ali, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant

Ajman Predicted Line-up: Yasir Kaleem(wk), Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan-I, Sandeep Singh, Sagar Kalyan, Shahnawaz Khan, Syed Essam, Sultan Ahmad, Hazrat Luqman, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Amin Khan

