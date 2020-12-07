FUJ vs DUB dream11, FUJ vs DUB dream11 prediction, FUJ vs DUB dream11 team, FUJ vs DUB dream11 top picks, FUJ vs DUB Dream11, Emirates D20 2020, Emirates D20 2020 Live Score, FUJ vs DUB live score, Fantasy Tips

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Dubai Pulse Secure will be playing its debut match in the ongoing Emirates D20 2020 league. The team will be squaring off against Fujairah Pacific Ventures on December 7 at 2:30 PM IST. Fujairah Pacific Ventures have played one match in the league and have been on the winning side of it. The team had previously faced Sharjah Bukhatir XI on December 6. Fujairah Pacific Ventures won the match by 10 runs.

The fourth match of Emirates D20 2020 between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Dubai Pulse Secure will be played at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure can be watched online on FanCode.

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Live Score / Scorecard

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Match Details

December 7 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

FUJ vs DUB, Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 team for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure:

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure Captain: Waseem Muhammad

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure vice-captain: Shahrukh Sheikh

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Mohammad Usman

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure all-rounders: Shahrukh Sheikh, Saqib Manshad, R Mustafa, Mohammad Farooq

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Ahmed Raza, Luqma Hazrat

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable line-up against Dubai Pulse Secure: Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure probable line-up vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Ali Naseer, Punya Mehra

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Best Picks / FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Captain / FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more