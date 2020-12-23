FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Best Picks / FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Captain / FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in the 1st semifinal of the Emirates D20 series today. Fujairah remained unbeaten throughout the group stage as they won all of the ten matches they played. They are clearly the favourites to lift the trophy. But they do need to pass the semifinal hurdle against Dubai, who made it to the final four despite six losses and just four wins out of the ten matches they played. They have already lost twice against the top team in the tournament, the first one by four wickets, while the most recent one by perfect ten wickets. They will need to bring something special to have a chance against Fujairah here.

December 23 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable playing 11 against Dubai Pulse Secure: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Singh (WK), Muhammad Umar, Aayan Khan, Akif Raja, Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao

FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing 11 against Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Rudra Mahadev, Adnaan Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (WK), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani