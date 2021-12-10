FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 10, 6:00 PM IST

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Fujairah and Dubai: Fujairah will square off against Dubai in the 12th match of the Emirates D10 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 6:00 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

The table-toppers Fujairah are in a lethal form in the tournament. The team has surpassed all the expectations. Fujairah have won all their three league matches and they will be hoping to take their winning streak to four on Friday. One thing that has done wonders for the team this season is their batting unit. The batters have led the team from the front as the franchise has scored over 110 runs in all their three matches.

Dubai, on the other hand, need to bring consistency in their performance. The team has so far won two matches while losing as many games. Dubai broke their two-match losing streak in their last game by defeating Abu Dhabi by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah and Dubai; here is everything you need to know:

FUJ vs DUB Telecast

The FUJ vs DUB match will not be telecasted in India.

FUJ vs DUB Live Streaming

The Fujairah vs Dubai fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

FUJ vs DUB Match Details

The FUJ vs DUB match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 6:00 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahaan Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Ahaan Fernandes, Usman Khan, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad

Bowlers: Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan, Mujahid Amin

FUJ vs DUB Probable XIs:

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad (c), Mujahid Amin, Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Zahid Ali, Maroof Merchant, Zeeshan Abid

Dubai: Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ameer Hamza, Syed Haider Shah, Ahaan Fernandes, Harshit Seth, Bilal Cheema (c), Ankur Sangwan, Farooq Mohammad, Taimoor Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk).

