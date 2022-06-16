FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Fujairah vs Dubai, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2022, FUJ vs DUB match 7, June 16, ICC Academy, Dubai, 4:30 pm IST

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 2022 match 7 between Fujairah vs Dubai: In the seventh match of the Emirates D20 2022, Fujairah will take on Dubai at the ICC Academy. The fixture seems quite intriguing as both the teams will be looking to get a crucial win going into the tournament. The match will be played on June 16.

Fujairah had an impressive run of form in the last edition as they finished at the top of the points table. They are one of the strongest teams this season, as well as potential title contenders. Their batting and bowling departments have been performing quite well, and they will be looking to win this game as well.

Dubai has had a poor start to its campaign. They have lost their last two matches and it is high time that they start winning before it’s too late. The batting unit’s failure has cost them two matches. They managed to score low totals of 111 and 131 runs in the last two matches. Dubai will want to step up their game and win their first match of the season.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah vs Dubai; here is everything you need to know:

FUJ vs DUB Telecast

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will not be telecast in India.

FUJ vs DUB Live Streaming

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FUJ vs DUB Match Details

The FUJ vs DUB match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, June 16, at 4:30 pm IST.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Khan

Vice-Captain: Harshit Seth

Suggested Playing XI for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir, Shrey Sethi

Batsmen: Usman Khan, Ronak Panoly, Vishnu Sukumaran

All-rounders: Shaurya Singh, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad,

Bowlers: Harsh Bobade, Maroof Merchant, Harshit Seth

Fujairah vs Dubai Possible Starting XI:

Fujairah Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa (c), Kashif Daud, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zahid Ali, Umair Ali, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant

Dubai Predicted Starting Line-up: Rameez Shahzad, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly (c), Shrey Sethi (wk), Ahaan Fernandes, Surya Sathish, Shaurya Singh, Muhammad Farooq, Harsh Bobade, Ankur Sangwan, Harshit Seth

