FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Best Picks / FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Captain / FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 11th match of the Emirates D20 2020 will be played between Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FUJ) and Emirates Cricket Board Blues (ECB) at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on Saturday, December 12.
Fujairah have won all three games so far and are on par with points ECB Blues in the points table. They will be high on confidence as they head into this fixture after chasing a target of 120 runs against Dubai Pulse Secure in the previous game.
Whereas, table toppers ECB Blues had a great start to their campaign, as they have won all three games on the trot. They lead the points table with a better run rate than the opponents, but both share the same six points. ECB head into this high-voltage encounter after they beat Ajman Alubond by eight wickets in their most recent fixture.
All-in-all it will be an exciting match as one team’s winning spree will come to a halt tonight, while the other will claim a fourth straight win.
The Emirates D20 2020 match between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Emirates Cricket Board Blues is scheduled to start at 6:30pm, IST.
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues: Live Streaming
Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues can be watched online on FanCode.
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues: Live Score / Scorecard
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues: Match Details
December 11 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
FUJ vs ECB, Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 team for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues:
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure Captain: Ahmed Raza
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure vice-captain: Aryan Lakra
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure batsmen: Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waseem Muhammad
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure bowlers: Waheed Ahmad, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Aayan Khan
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable line-up against Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Hamdan Tahir (WK), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan
FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Emirates Cricket Board Blues probable line-up vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Basil Hameed (C), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking