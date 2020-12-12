FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Best Picks / FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Captain / FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 11th match of the Emirates D20 2020 will be played between Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FUJ) and Emirates Cricket Board Blues (ECB) at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on Saturday, December 12.

Fujairah have won all three games so far and are on par with points ECB Blues in the points table. They will be high on confidence as they head into this fixture after chasing a target of 120 runs against Dubai Pulse Secure in the previous game.

Whereas, table toppers ECB Blues had a great start to their campaign, as they have won all three games on the trot. They lead the points table with a better run rate than the opponents, but both share the same six points. ECB head into this high-voltage encounter after they beat Ajman Alubond by eight wickets in their most recent fixture.

All-in-all it will be an exciting match as one team’s winning spree will come to a halt tonight, while the other will claim a fourth straight win.

The Emirates D20 2020 match between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Emirates Cricket Board Blues is scheduled to start at 6:30pm, IST.

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues can be watched online on FanCode.

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues: Live Score / Scorecard

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues: Match Details

December 11 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

FUJ vs ECB, Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 team for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues:

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure Captain: Ahmed Raza

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure vice-captain: Aryan Lakra

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure batsmen: Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waseem Muhammad

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure bowlers: Waheed Ahmad, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Aayan Khan

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable line-up against Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Hamdan Tahir (WK), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan

FUJ vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Emirates Cricket Board Blues probable line-up vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Basil Hameed (C), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

