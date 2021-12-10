FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match 14, December 10, 11:00 PM IST

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Fujairah and Emirates Blue: Top two teams of the ongoing Emirates D10 2021 tournament, Fujairah and Emirates Blues will lock horns in the 14th match on Friday, December 10. The game will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 PM IST. It will be the second match of the day for Fujairah, they will be up against Dubai at 06:00 PM IST at the same venue.

Fujairah have won all their three league matches and they will be hoping to take their winning streak heading into this match. They were runners-up in the previous edition as they lost to Sharjah in the summit clash by eight wickets.But with a superb start this season they will aim to lay hands on the silverware in this edition.

Meanwhile, Emirates Blue were undefeated till their last match against Sharjah which they lost by seven wickets. They are close behind at the second spot and are two points adrift of table toppers Fujairah in the Emirates D10 2021 standings.

The two teams faced each other in last season’s first semi-final which Fujairah won by 58-runs. Emirates will hope to eke out a winner and avenge that loss this time, while Fujairah will aim for a repeat.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah and Emirates Blue; here is everything you need to know:

FUJ vs EMB Telecast

The FUJ vs EMB match will not be telecasted in India.

FUJ vs EMB Live Streaming

The Fujairah vs Emirates Blue fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

FUJ vs EMB Match Details

The FUJ vs EMB match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 PM IST on Friday, December 10.

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aryan Lakra

Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Nikhil Srinivasan

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad

Bowlers: Omid Rahman, Mohammad Azhar, Saqib Manshad

FUJ vs EMB Probable XIs:

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Hamad Arshad, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan, Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant

Emirates Blue: Rahul Bhatia, Akif Raja, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Farazuddin, Vishnu Sukuraman, Laxman Manjrekar, Omid Rahman, Matiullah Khan, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Azhar, Aryan Lakra

