FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 08, 08:30 PM IST

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Fujairah and Sharjah: Fujairah will have a go against Sharjah in the fourth match of the 2021 edition of the Emirates DT10 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 08:30 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

The runner-up of the last season, Fujairah, continued their brilliant performance in the 2021 edition too. The franchise made a stunning start to the league as they defeated Ajman by 34 runs. Fujairah scored an above-par score of 131 runs in their allotted ten overs to ensure a victory in the match.

Defending champions, Sharjah, on the other hand, failed to live up to their reputation. The team succumbed to a loss against Dubai by nine wickets. Batters let the team down as they could score only 65 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah and Sharjah; here is everything you need to know:

FUJ vs SHA Telecast

The FUJ vs SHA match will not be telecasted in India.

FUJ vs SHA Live Streaming

The Fujairah vs Sharjah fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

FUJ vs SHA Match Details

The FUJ vs SHA match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 08:30 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Waseem Muhammad

Vice-Captain- Fayyaz Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fayyaz Ahmad

Batters: Hamad Arshad, Renjith Mani, Usman Khan, Ali Khan

All-rounders: Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Harsh Desai, Saqib Manshad

FUJ vs SHA Probable XIs:

Fujairah: Raja Akifullah Khan, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan, Hamad Arshad

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Aryan Saxena, Amjad Gul, Renjith Mani, Harsh Desai, Junaid Siddique, Unaib Rehman, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Laxman Manjrekar

