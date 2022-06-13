FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fujairah vs Sharjah, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for FUJ vs SHA Emirates D20 2022, FUJ vs SHA match 2, June 13, ICC Academy, Dubai, 10:30 pm IST

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s FUJ vs SHA Emirates D20 2022 match 2 between Fujairah vs Sharjah:

In the second match of the Emirates D20 2022, Fujairah will lock horns against Sharjah at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The fixture seems quite familiar as both the teams faced each other in the last year’s final where the Sharjah side defeated Fujairah to become the champions.

Fujairah had an impressive run of form in the last edition as they finished at the top of the points table. They won all 10 matches of the league stage before stumbling in the finals against Sharjah. Batters Waseem Muhammad and Usman Khan were outstanding for the Fujairah side and will be hoping to continue their stellar form in this edition as well.

The champions will be defending their title and would want to start their campaign with a victory. Khalid Shah was the best player for Sharjah in the last edition. The left-hand batter will be eager to perform well for the Sharjah side. The veteran Ayaan Khan will be leading the side this year.

Ahead of the match between Fujairah vs Sharjah; here is everything you need to know:

FUJ vs SHA Telecast

The match between Fujairah and Sharjah will not be telecast in India.

FUJ vs SHA Live Streaming

The match between Fujairah and Sharjah will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FUJ vs SHA Match Details

The FUJ vs SHA match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, June 13, at 10:30 pm IST.

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Khan

Vice-Captain: Khalid Shah

Suggested Playing XI for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir, Khalid Shah

Batsmen: Usman Khan, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad

Bowlers: Simranjeet Singh Kang, Maroof Merchant, Danish Qureshi

Fujairah vs Sharjah Possible Starting XI:

Fujairah Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa (c), Kashif Daud, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zahid Ali, Umair Ali, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant

Sharjah Predicted Starting Line-up: Amjad Gul, CP Rizwan, Khalid Shah (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Aayan Khan (c), Basil Hameed, Ameer Hamza, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Zahid, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Zahoor Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here