Fulfilled My Dream By Taking MS Dhoni’s Wicket: Avesh Khan

True to its motto which says ‘Where Talent meets Opportunity’, the Indian Premier League continues to provide the stage for young talent to shine and make their presence felt. Delhi Capitals seamer Avesh Khan has come through the ranks in Indian cricket and made a brilliant start to his campaign this year against the Chennai Super Kings. The young fast-bowler cranked up good speed and gave a glimpse of his ability.

He was brought on to bowl the difficult overs and got the job done for his captain Rishabh Pant. One such wicket was MS Dhoni who attempted to hoick Avesh across the line only to inside edge the ball on to his stumps. He may have retired from national and international cricket, but Dhoni still remains a prized wicket for young bowlers and it was no different for Avesh.

“Three years ago Mahi bhai’s (MS Dhoni) catch was dropped. Mahi bhai’s wicket is my dream wicket, and now three years later I’ve fulfilled that dream and I’m very happy about it. It’s also that he hasn’t played cricket in a while, he hasn’t been playing matches, so our plan was to initially maintain pressure on him, and I got the wicket because of the pressure,” Avesh said in a video which was shared by Delhi Capitals.

The young seamer looks fitter and has chalked up great pace in the first match. He says that he has shed 5 kgs and this has helped him maintain fitness standards for a longer amount of time. Captained by Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals were at their best as they produced a memorable performance and registered an emphatic 7-wicket win over the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

Avesh was given the nod ahead of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Delhi will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 15.

