CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Fulfilled My Dream By Taking MS Dhoni’s Wicket: Avesh Khan

Fulfilled My Dream By Taking MS Dhoni’s Wicket: Avesh Khan

Fulfilled My Dream By Taking MS Dhoni’s Wicket: Avesh Khan

He was brought on to bowl the difficult overs and got the job done for his captain Rishabh Pant.

True to its motto which says ‘Where Talent meets Opportunity’, the Indian Premier League continues to provide the stage for young talent to shine and make their presence felt. Delhi Capitals seamer Avesh Khan has come through the ranks in Indian cricket and made a brilliant start to his campaign this year against the Chennai Super Kings. The young fast-bowler cranked up good speed and gave a glimpse of his ability.

He was brought on to bowl the difficult overs and got the job done for his captain Rishabh Pant. One such wicket was MS Dhoni who attempted to hoick Avesh across the line only to inside edge the ball on to his stumps. He may have retired from national and international cricket, but Dhoni still remains a prized wicket for young bowlers and it was no different for Avesh.

“Three years ago Mahi bhai’s (MS Dhoni) catch was dropped. Mahi bhai’s wicket is my dream wicket, and now three years later I’ve fulfilled that dream and I’m very happy about it. It’s also that he hasn’t played cricket in a while, he hasn’t been playing matches, so our plan was to initially maintain pressure on him, and I got the wicket because of the pressure,” Avesh said in a video which was shared by Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

The young seamer looks fitter and has chalked up great pace in the first match. He says that he has shed 5 kgs and this has helped him maintain fitness standards for a longer amount of time. Captained by Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals were at their best as they produced a memorable performance and registered an emphatic 7-wicket win over the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

Avesh was given the nod ahead of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Delhi will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 15.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches