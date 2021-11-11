Full Capacity Crowd at Jaipur for India vs New Zealand T20I As Covid Situation Improves in State

The Rajasthan Cricket Association will be letting in 100 percent capacity crowd when India take on New Zealand in the first T20I. The decision comes on the back of improving Covid situation in the state. The state govt in its letter to RCA allowed full capacity crowd for the series opener; however, the officials said they will ensure that fans comply the new Covid guidelines issued by the home department. The online sales of tickets begin on November 11.

“Guidance was sought from the Home Department of the state government on entry of spectators in the match while also complying with COVID-19 protocols. Rajasthan Cricket Association has got permission in this regard by the department for the entry of spectators in the match," RCA secy Mahendra Sharma had said.

Also Read | Cricket Fans Must Have First Vaccine Dose To Enter Stadiums in Jaipur, Ranchi

He added that fans without the second dose of vaccine will only be admitted if they can furnish a negative RT-PCR Test reports not older than 48 hours before the match. “To discuss various issues and tasks related to preparations before the organisation of the match, a meeting of the Organising Committee constituted for the organisation of match will be held on November 10 at 4 PM at RCA academy."

Similarly Ranchi fans will also have to show negative RT-PCR proof. However, it won’t be a full house as only fifty percent of the crowd will be allowed. Earlier this year, Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was thrown open to the public when England came calling for a four match Test series and a five match T20I series. Later the Gujarat Cricket Association asked the fans to enjoy the game from their homes with an impending fear of a second Covid-19 wave which eventually came a month later.

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer, Potential India Debutante, Doesn’t Want to be Labelled ‘One Dimensional’

India will play a three match T20I series which will be followed by a two match Test series to kick off their home season. The three match series begins in Jaipur on November 17.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here