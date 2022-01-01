Probably inspired by Australia appointing fast bowling Pat Cummins as their Test captain, BCCI has elevated Jasprit Bumrah to the leadership role and he will serve as India vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. While the move is surely an interesting one, former India selector Sarandeep Singh is a surprised by the call.

With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the South Africa ODIs, BCCI put KL Rahul in charge with Bumrah as his deputy. But Sarandeep thinks that since Bumrah is a fast bowler and will be fielding mostly near the boundary, it’s difficult to see him running to the middle frequently for team meetings.

“I have full faith in KL Rahul but Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain is surprising to me because a fast bowler is quite different as he fields on the boundary and it’s tough for him to come from the boundary and take part in meetings on the ground after every ball or over," Sarandeep told ANI.

During a media interaction after India ODI squad was revealed, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma also touched the delicate subject of captaincy controversy involving Virat Kohli.

In a pre-tour departure press conference, Kohli claimed he was informed of his sacking as ODI captain 90 minutes before a team meeting. This was after he had expressed his desire to lead the team at the 2023 ODI World Cup despite after announcing his decision to step down from the T20I captaincy earlier this year.

Sharma claimed that Kohli was asked to think over his decision to quit T20I captaincy, a claim the India Test captain denies saying the team management instead welcome his decision.

Sarandeep feels that the issue has been dragged for long and it’s high time the two parties resolve the issue. “Virat Kohli and selectors issue has to be resolved by the board at the earliest as it is going on for too long now and this is high time in my opinion to close the matter," he said.

