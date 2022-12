Full List Of Indian Cricketers Set To Take Part In IPL 2023 Mini Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. Overall, 405 cricketers will feature in the auction this time. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian batters slotted in the list of cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore. In the IPL 2023 mini auction, 273 Indian cricketers are slated to go under the hammer.

Here we take a look at all the Indian players scheduled to take part in the auction.

Indian cricketers in Rs 1 crore base price list

Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey

Indian cricketers in Rs 50 lakh base price list

Ajinkya Rahane (capped), Ishant Sharma (capped), Mandeep Singh (capped), Jaydev Unadkat (capped), Mayank Markande (capped), Sandeep Sharma (capped), Piyush Chawla (capped), Amit Mishra (capped), Shahbaz Nadeem (capped), Karun Nair (capped), Gurkeerat Singh (capped), Sandeep Warrier (capped), Mohit Sharma (capped), Varun Aaron (capped), Dhawal Kulkarni (capped), Barinder Sran (capped), Pawan Negi (capped)

Indian cricketers in Rs 40 lakh base price list

Shivam Mavi (uncapped)

Indian cricketers in Rs 20 lakh base price list

Shubham Khajuria (uncapped), Rohan Kunnummal (uncapped), Chethan LR (uncapped), Shaik Rasheed (uncapped), Anmolpreet Singh (uncapped), Himmat Singh (uncapped), Priyam Garg (uncapped), Saurabh Kumar (uncapped), Vivrant Sharma (uncapped), Nishant Sindhu (uncapped), Sanvir Singh, (uncapped), Shashank Singh (uncapped), Samarth Vyas (uncapped), KS Bharat (uncapped), Mohammed Azharuddeen (uncapped), Dinesh Bana (uncapped), Abhimanyu Easwaran (uncapped), N. Jagadeesan (uncapped), Sumit Kumar (uncapped), Upendra Singh Yadav (uncapped), Vaibhav Arora (uncapped), Mukesh Kumar (uncapped), Yash Thakur (uncapped), Mujtaba Yousuf (uncapped), Murugan Ashwin (uncapped), Chintal Gandhi (uncapped), Shreyas Gopal (uncapped), S Midhun (uncapped), Himanshu Sharma (uncapped), Sachin Baby (uncapped), Harpreet Bhatia (uncapped), Ashwin Hebbar (uncapped), Pukhraj Mann (uncapped), Akshat Raghuwanshi (uncapped),

Himanshu Rana (uncapped), Shoun Roger (uncapped), Virat Singh (uncapped), Manoj Bhandage (uncapped), Mayank Dagar (uncapped), Prerak Mankad (uncapped), Abid Mushtaq (uncapped), Suryansh Shedge (uncapped), Jagadeesha Suchith (uncapped), Akash Vashisht (uncapped), Ricky Bhui (uncapped), Baba Indrajith (uncapped), Sheldon Jackson (uncapped), Aryan Juyal (uncapped), Urvil Patel (uncapped), Kirant Shinde (uncapped), Luvnith Sisodia (uncapped), Vishnu Solanki (uncapped), Vishnu Vinod (uncapped), Vidwath Kaverappa (uncapped), Rajan Kumar (uncapped), Ravi Kumar (uncapped), Sushant Mishra (uncapped), Arzan Nagwaswalla (uncapped), Ishan Porel (uncapped), Akash Singh (uncapped), Basil Thampi (uncapped), Vyshak Vijay Kumar (uncapped), S. Ajith Ram (uncapped), Satyajeet Bachhav (uncapped), Tejas Baroka (uncapped), Yuvraj Chudasama (uncapped), Suyash Sharma (uncapped), Shivam Sharma (uncapped), Rahul Gahlaut (uncapped), Sudip Gharami (uncapped), C. Hari Nishaanth (uncapped), Amandeep Khare (uncapped), Bhanu Pania (uncapped), Ekant Sen (uncapped), Akash Singh (uncapped), Himanshu Bisht (uncapped) Yudhvir Charak (uncapped), Mickil Jaiswal (uncapped), Shams Mulani (uncapped), G.Aniketh Reddy (uncapped), Atit Sheth (uncapped), M. Siddharth (uncapped),

Swapnil Singh (uncapped), Tanay Thyagarajann (uncapped), Sumeet Verma (uncapped), Sanjay Yadav (uncapped), Ajitesh Guruswamy (uncapped), Yash Kothari (uncapped), Suresh Kumar (uncapped), Kumar Kushagra (uncapped), Anmol Malhotra (uncapped), Robin Minz (uncapped), Agniv Pan, (uncapped), Priyesh Patel (uncapped), Mitesh Patel (uncapped), Abishek Porel (uncapped), Nitish Kumar Reddy (uncapped), Bharat Sharma (uncapped), Vivek Singh (uncapped), Abhijeet Tomar (uncapped), Basit Bashir (uncapped), Rasikh Dar (uncapped), Sakib Hussain (uncapped), Waseem Khanday (uncapped), Ravi Kiran Majeti (uncapped), Lukman Hussain Meriwala (uncapped), Anuj Raj (uncapped), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (uncapped), Avinash Singh (uncapped), Prince Yadav (uncapped), Prithviraj Yarra (uncapped), Mushtaq Beg (uncapped), Rocky Bhasker (uncapped), Sanjith Devaraj (uncapped), Raghav Goyal (uncapped), Lalit Mohan (uncapped), Bhuwan Rohilla (uncapped), Aman Sharma (uncapped), Manav Suthar (uncapped), Anirudh Balachander (uncapped), Gourav Choudhary (uncapped), Saurav Chuahan (uncapped), Kumar Deobrat (uncapped), Chirag Gandhi (uncapped), Arman Jaffer (uncapped), Madhav Kaushik (uncapped), Priyank Panchal (uncapped), Ayush Pandey (uncapped), Rohan Patil (uncapped), Sanjay Ramaswamy (uncapped), Siddharth Yadav (uncapped) , Prayas Barman (uncapped), Rahul Buddhi (uncapped), Vaisakh Chandran (uncapped), Writtick Chatterjee (uncapped), Prashant Chopra (uncapped), Harsh Dubey (uncapped), Tanush Kotian (uncapped), Ninad Rathva (uncapped), B. Surya (uncapped), Shivank Vashisth (uncapped), Ankush Bains (uncapped), Mohd Arslan Khan (uncapped), Mamidi Krishna (uncapped), Fazil Makaya (uncapped), Akshdeep Nath (uncapped), Deepak Punia (uncapped), Kunal Rathore (uncapped), Ateev Saini (uncapped), Bipin Saurabh (uncapped), B.R. Sharath (uncapped),

Yashovardhan Singh (uncapped), Lakshay Thareja (uncapped), Mohit Avasthi (uncapped), Gurnoor Singh Brar (uncapped), Shahrukh Dar (uncapped), Pankaj Jaswal (uncapped) , Venkatesh Muralidhara (uncapped), Geet Puri (uncapped), E. Sanketh (uncapped), Ajay Sarkar (uncapped), Ashok Sharma (uncapped), Kanwar Singh (uncapped) Shivam Chaudhary (uncapped), Ashwin Das (uncapped), Chirag Jani (uncapped), Akshay Karnewar (uncapped), Bhagmender Lather (uncapped), Lone Muzaffar (uncapped), Pulkit Narang (uncapped), Rohit Rayudu (uncapped), Sameer Rizvi (uncapped), Tunish Sawkar (uncapped), Sonu Yadav (uncapped), Auqib Dar (uncapped), Mukhtar Hussain (uncapped), Kulwant Khejroliya (uncapped), Ashwani Kumar (uncapped), Hemant Kumar (uncapped), Rajesh Mohanty (uncapped), Ravi Sharma (uncapped), Vikash Singh (uncapped), Koushik Vasuki (uncapped), Vasu Vats (uncapped), Shubham Agrawal (uncapped), Baba Aparajith (uncapped), Anshul Kamboj, (uncapped), Azim Kazi (uncapped), Dev Lakra (uncapped), Ajay Mandal (uncapped), Abdul P A (uncapped), Jitender Pal (uncapped), Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (uncapped), Utkarsh Singh (uncapped), Shubham Singh (uncapped), Avneesh Sudha (uncapped), Asad Jamil Ahmed (uncapped), Bandaru Ayyappa (uncapped), Aashish Bhatt (uncapped), Shubham Kapse (uncapped), Gourav Koul (uncapped), Raunak Kumar (uncapped), Trilok Nag (uncapped), Atal Bihari Rai (uncapped), Rajeev Singh (uncapped), Mohd. Wasim (uncapped), Atharva Ankolekar (uncapped), Khizar Dafedar (uncapped), Naman Dhir (uncapped), Sahil Dhiwan (uncapped), Sampark Gupta (uncapped), Salman Khan (uncapped), Sairaj Patil, (uncapped), Divyaansh Saxena (uncapped), Purnank Tyagi (uncapped), Prince Yadav (uncapped), Deepraj Gaonkar (uncapped), Shubham Garhwal (uncapped), Deepesh Nailwal (uncapped), Arjun Rapria (uncapped), Shashwat Rawat (uncapped), Sumit Ruikar (uncapped), Shivam Sharma (uncapped), Rajandeep Singh (uncapped), Anunay Singh (uncapped), Digvesh Singh (uncapped), Pranshu Vijayran (uncapped), Prerit Dutta (uncapped), Ramakrishna Ghosh (uncapped), Shubhang Hegde (uncapped), Shamshuzama Kazi (uncapped), Ayaz Khan (uncapped), Amit Pachhara (uncapped), Akul Pandove (uncapped), Mohit Rathee (uncapped), Garv Sangwan (uncapped), Shubham Sharma (uncapped), Nehal Wadhera (uncapped), Amit Yadav (uncapped), Amit Ali (uncapped), Rishabh Chauhan (uncapped), Sammar Gajjar (uncapped), Rajneesh Gurbani (uncapped), Divyansh Joshi (uncapped), Dhruv Patel (uncapped), Aditya Sarvate (uncapped), Sagar Solanki (uncapped), Bhagath Varma (uncapped).

