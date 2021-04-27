Full List of Players Who Have Pulled Out of IPL 2021 so Far

After Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin and Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye, Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who represent RCB, have decided to cut short their Indian Premier League (IPL) stint due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced the departure of Zampa and Richardson, saying that the duo will be leaving the bio-bubble to return home. RCB in their statement said that the duo is returning to Australia “for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the season.”

The latest departures puts the teams and the IPL 2021 organisers in a bit of a soup. We take a look at the list of players who have left IPL midway or did not travel to India owing to the pandemic situation in the country and for various other reasons.

Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa

Official Announcment: Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin

Meanwhile, spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin has also withdrawn his name from the 14th edition of the cash-rich league to be with his family in the fight against COVID-19.Ashwin, who was part of Delhi’s playing XI against Sunriders Hyderabad in Sunday’s doubleheader, announced his decision via Twitter.

Ashwin, however, did not rule out returning to the league in the later stage. According to the IPL guidelines, Ashwin will have to undergo a period of quarantine before joining his team in the bio-bubble.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏 — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye

Rajasthan Royals’ English recruit Liam Livingstone was the first name to withdraw from IPL in midseason. Livingstone had claimed bio-bubble fatigue for his departure. He flew back home last Monday and his franchise announced the same on Tuesday. Another player, Andrew Tye has also decided to fly back to Australia, leaving IPL 2021.

AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need.#RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes

Archer, 26, had earlier been ruled out of the early matches of the IPL due to an elbow injury. The ECB said in a statement that he has returned to bowling “with higher intensity” this week and it will assess his medical progress along with his county side Sussex.

Archer thus becomes the second England player with RR to be ruled out for the season after all-rounder Ben Stokes returned to the country with a finger injury he sustained while fielding in RR’s first match of the season. In their absence, RR have struggled to get going and find themselves bottom of the table with three losses and one win in four matches.

Mitchell Marsh

Marsh had missed almost the entire IPL 2020 due to a twisted ankle. He had suffered the injury during SRH’s first game of the season. Jason Holder replaced him in the squad and went on to impress, thereby retaining his place in the squad. Marsh IPL 2021 citing bio bubble fatigue and is replaced by Jason Roy in the SRH squad.

Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood decided to opt out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and rest up for a crowded schedule of international cricket culminating with the Ashes at the end of the year. The 30-year-old fast bowler was scheduled to play a second season for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, which is being played across six venues, initially without spectators, from April 9-May 30. “It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months,” Hazlewood told cricket.com.au.

Josh Philppe

Australia’s Josh Philippe ruled himself out from the IPL 2021 due to personal reasons and as a result, RCB named New Zealander Finn Allen as his replacement.

And if a report published in the Sydney Morning Herald is to be believed then, most of the Australian cricketers are looking to fly due to the fears that they will be locked of their country after the Scott Morrison-led government decided to cut incoming flights from India.

“Several sources close to the situation said on Sunday that multiple Australian players in India were seeking to leave the tournament early amid India’s skyrocketing coronavirus cases and recent travel restrictions imposed on people returning to Australia from India,” said the report published in SMH.

