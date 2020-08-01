Full Scale Women's IPL is Surely Only a Couple of Years Away: Shikha Pandey

Among the cricket matches that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic has been the Women’s T20 Challenge which was meant to be a four-team contest with seven games.
India cricketer Shikha Pandey feels they are possibly a couple of years away from a full-fledged Women's Indian Premier League (IPL).
However, even while the wait to get back to playing continues she is pleased that people are thinking more actively about women’s cricket.
"As a cricketer, if you ask me, having the high-intensity games and being able to play them would be a big plus for us, at the international level, you get to play high-intensity games, to have world-class cricketers playing alongside you, you get to learn so much from them in terms of their experience. With IPL matches being happening and them being televised, a lot of young girls would be able to watch it on television, it would be a huge thing as being a 90s kid I did not get the chance to watch televised women's matches much," said Shikha was quoted as saying by ANI.
"It would inspire the younger lot to take up cricket. We have got a huge talent pool within our domestic cricket, I would say Women's IPL should happen and I am very sure in another year or two, we will see a very well organised Women's IPL. We have played Women's T20 Challenge in 2018 and 2019, the kind of reception we got from the people that came to watch those matches was amazing, the stadium was jampacked, any international series we play in India, we have always received great support from the crowd," added the pacer who made her debut in 2014.
Shikha further spoke about why she took to social media about the rules of the game and urged lawmakers to not tinker.
"I have been hearing suggestions to make women's cricket more appealing for a while now, there was a lot being said about the changes that were needed to be made in order to make women's cricket more attractive, it was something I wanted to express, what I wrote in my Twitter thread was what I really felt."
"There were many people who agreed with it, but I was happy that people who did not agree with my opinion also came out and talked about it. I was very happy with the very fact that people were coming out suggesting changes, it means they are thinking about women's cricket and how it can grow," she added.
Shikha, who has 73 wickets in ODIs, spoke about learning from defeats in major tournaments.
"Everyone's mental setup is different, I have learnt a lot of things from the two finals that I played in, I always believe that you learn a lot more from defeats than from the success you have, holding your nerve in high-pressure situations is something I have learnt, to be able to think clearly is another thing I have learnt," said Shikha.
The Women's 50-over World Cup is slated to be played in New Zealand next year and Shikha opined that the team would make sure that everyone is in the peak of their fitness when they get back to the field again.
"I cannot really assess the time I will require to get back into shape, I have been doing my conditioning sessions and I have kept them as a top priority, I have been doing everything to be in the best shape possible. I am hopeful that we have the 2021 World Cup next year on time," Shikha said.
"I am really looking forward to it, when we get back to the field we will make sure that we are at peak of our fitness, we will make sure that we are mentally and physically fit," she added.
Shikha was an integral part of the Indian team that made the finals of the 2017 ODI World Cup and 2020 T20 World Cup. India lost to England at Lord’s in 2017 and Australia at the MCG.
