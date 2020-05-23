Full Three-year Term on Cards for Sourav Ganguly & Jay Shah as BCCI Moves SC
The BCCI has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking an important change in the board's constitution, that would permit the president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to complete their three-year terms without serving the necessary cooling off period, prescribed by Justice Lodha panel.
Full Three-year Term on Cards for Sourav Ganguly & Jay Shah as BCCI Moves SC
The BCCI has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking an important change in the board's constitution, that would permit the president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to complete their three-year terms without serving the necessary cooling off period, prescribed by Justice Lodha panel.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings