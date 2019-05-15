Fulton to Succeed McMillan as New Zealand Batting Coach

Loading...
"Like many Kiwis, I've watched and admired the way the team's gone about their business in recent years and so it's pretty special to be invited back into the set-up," Fulton said.
"We've obviously got some really talented batsmen in the country and I'm looking forward to working with them to see how they can continue improving their games."
New Zealand will commence their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on June 1 and will play their last league match against England on July 3. The tournament ends on July 14 but Fulton's role officially begins on August 1.
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead feels his former Canterbury teammate is the perfect fit for this role.
"We're delighted to have Pete come on board after the World Cup and are confident he will be a good fit for our environment," he said.
"We had a thorough process and utilised our senior players to help assess all the candidates.
"Pete obviously has a good understanding of batting, but he also demonstrated a clear vision for helping our elite batsmen. He's shown he has the coaching skills through his work with the New Zealand Under 19s and our winter training squads, while we know from his playing days that he will certainly add to our team culture."
Fulton, 40, represented New Zealand in 23 Tests, 49 ODIs and 12 T20Is, scoring over 2400 runs across formats. Fulton, who last played for New Zealand in June 2014, announced his retirement in April 2017.
First Published: May 15, 2019, 11:10 AM IST