Fuse Buttler, Samson, Suryakumar and Bat Them Anywhere - Kumar Sangakkara Comes Up with a Peculiar Reply to a Twitter Query

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has seen Sanju Samson up and close as he is also the Director of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals with Samson being the skipper. That’s why when he was asked this interesting question, he included Samson in his answer. Both Samson and Sangakkara has played a crucial role in Rajasthan’s rise. For the last few years, the team is doing decently well and not to mention that they had also reached the finals of IPL 2022 where they lost out on the IPL title as Gujarat Titans prevailed.

Now, coming back to the Twitter question, Sangakkara was asked which three cricketers will he combine and fuse into one? His answer was straightforward: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. However, he was not sure about the third option.

Meanwhile, in another reply, he mentioned how Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Suryakumar Yadav can be fused into one and that player can be played in any other position.

It was no surprise as Sangakkara has closely seen two of them: Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler.



It was no surprise as Sangakkara has always backed Samson. Earlier when the IPL 2022 was about to start, Sangakkara had mentioned how Samson is one of the best T20 batters of all time.

“Irrespective of him being the captain or the future of RR, he is one of the best T20 players,” the Sri Lankan was quoted as saying by the Red Bull. “He is a magnificent player, destructive, match-winner, has every ability that you want in a batter,” Sangakkara added.

Sangakkara also believed Samson to be a “natural leader” and expected him to get better with time.

