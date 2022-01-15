'Future Star for South Africa': Gautam Gambhir Names the 'Standout Player' of IND vs SA Test Series

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has heaped rich praise on Keegan Peterson for his consistent performance throughout the 3-match Test series. The South Africa batter scored a match-winning 82 in Cape Town on Friday as the hosts won the game by 7 wickets to clinch the series 2-1. The 28-year-old bagged the Player of the Match award for his twin fifties at Newlands that helped Proteas beat India comprehensively.

Not only in the deciding third Test but Petersen was the batting mainstay in almost every game against India. He scored 276 runs in six innings, including three half-centuries. The pundits were massively impressed with the way he took care of the South African batting in testing conditions.

Speaking with Star Sports, Gambhir underlined the contribution of Petersen, especially after Quinton de Kock drew curtains on his Test career following the series opener.

“He definitely looks like a future star for South Africa. The Proteas lost De Kock but Petersen’s form and contributions have been impressive in their series win. For me, he was the standout player for the hosts. I think a player’s form is more important than his reputation. In international sport, ultimately, it’s all about form. If your form is good, you can tackle any batting unit,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

“Also, you need to give your bowlers enough runs on the board to defend. We had hoped for a 300-350 total from the Indian batting unit but we didn’t see the batters fulfil the expectations. India managed to cross the 300-run mark only once in the series during the series opener in Centurion,” he added.

Petersen was also adjudged as the Player of the Series for his heroics. While speaking at the post-match presentation, he said the feeling hadn’t sunk in yet.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s a mixed bag, to be honest. Happy, emotional. I was trying to be positive and then build on that. It’s been difficult conditions all around and was just sticking to my guns. It’s been a long journey, can’t tell the whole story now, won’t be over till tomorrow morning,” said Petersen.

