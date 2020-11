FZL vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FZL vs FCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FZL vs FCC Dream11 Best Picks / FZL vs FCC Dream11 Captain / FZL vs FCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Falco CC will square off against Fateh CC in the 16th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona tournament on November 12. This will be a crucial match for Falco CC as they have lost three consecutive games and are at the edge of the ECS tournament, while it is the first game for the Fateh CC in this tournament. In their last tournament, FCC missed out to reach in semi-finals as they had won only four games, hence, they will be hoping to start the tournament on a winning note this year.

FZL vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be live-streamed online on FanCode.

FZL vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FZL vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC Match Details

November 12 – 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs FCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs FCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC captain: Kamran Raja

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs FCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC vice-captain: Happy Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs FCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC wicketkeeper: L. Singh Vinty, A Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs FCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC batsmen: M Singh Lovely, H Singh, A Sarwar

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs FCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC all-rounders: H Singh, R Ullah, K Raja

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs FCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Fateh CC bowlers: G Singh-I, M Sheraz, T Iqbal

FZL vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja (c), Tanveer Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Naeem Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif.

FZL vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Bhawandeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid.