FZL vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
MUM
PUN176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
Punjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
KOL
HYD163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
Kolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
FZL vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
FZL vs JUCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FZL vs JUCC Dream11 Best Picks / FZL vs JUCC Dream11 Captain / FZL vs JUCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 19, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
FZL vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 21st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona is due to take place today between Falco Zalmi CC and Joves Units CC. The two teams will face each other at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona in the tournament outing scheduled to start at 12.30pm IST on Monday. Since the tournament is back after a two-day break, the teams might have worked hard to improve their game.
Table toppers Falco Zalmi CC have won both the matches they have played so far in this series. The team have some class players, including Awais Ahmed and Rehman Ullah. On the contrary, Joves Units CC are struggling at the 6th spot in the league. While they won one game, they lost another.
FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode
FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC: Match Details
October 19 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC captain: Awais Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC vice-captain: Tanveer Iqbal,
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC batsmen: Haroon Salik, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC all-rounders: Kamran Raja, Naeem Hussain Shah, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC bowlers: Mohammad Ur Rehman, Tanveer Iqbal, Khawar Javed
FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Joves Units CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed
FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah (WK), Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Iqbal Muzzamil, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ali Raza-I, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Israr Ahmad, Jarar Haider, Mohammad Ur Rehman
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking