FZL vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 21st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona is due to take place today between Falco Zalmi CC and Joves Units CC. The two teams will face each other at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona in the tournament outing scheduled to start at 12.30pm IST on Monday. Since the tournament is back after a two-day break, the teams might have worked hard to improve their game.

Table toppers Falco Zalmi CC have won both the matches they have played so far in this series. The team have some class players, including Awais Ahmed and Rehman Ullah. On the contrary, Joves Units CC are struggling at the 6th spot in the league. While they won one game, they lost another.

FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode

FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC: Match Details

October 19 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC captain: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC vice-captain: Tanveer Iqbal,

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC batsmen: Haroon Salik, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC all-rounders: Kamran Raja, Naeem Hussain Shah, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Joves Units CC bowlers: Mohammad Ur Rehman, Tanveer Iqbal, Khawar Javed

FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Joves Units CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed

FZL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah (WK), Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Iqbal Muzzamil, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ali Raza-I, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Israr Ahmad, Jarar Haider, Mohammad Ur Rehman