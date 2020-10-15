FZL vs MBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FZL vs MBCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FZL vs MBCC Dream11 Best Picks / FZL vs MBCC Dream11 Captain / FZL vs MBCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

This match will be Men in Blue CC’s chance to score a point. The team have only played one match which they lost. ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC match is scheduled for Thursday, October 15. The host team too have played only one match but have been on the winning side of it.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC match will commence at 8:30 PM IST at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams are part of Group B. FZL have two points in their kitty while MBCC have zero points. Men in Blue CC lost the match to Catalunya CC by 40 runs. While Falco CC beat Hira CC Sabadell by 91 runs.

FZL vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

FZL vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC Live Score / Scorecard

FZL vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC: Match Details

October 15 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, FZL vs MBCC Dream11 team for Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC captain: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC vice-captain: Chandrasekhar Gade

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC wicket keeper: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Chandrasekhar Gade

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC all-rounders: Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Hemanth Narsipalli

ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC bowlers: Tinku Manoj Kumar, Sam Phillips, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed

FZL vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC playing 11 against Men in Blue CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed

FZL vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC playing 11 against Falco CC: Rakesh Kumar-II (WK), Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Sunny Jaswal, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Hemanth Narsipalli, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Sam Phillips