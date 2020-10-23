FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Best Picks / FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Captain / FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
Pak Montcada CC will have their hands full when they face the table topper Falco Zalmi CC in Match 40 of the ECS T10 Barcelona series. FZL has not lost even a single match in the tournament so far, having defeated five of the seven opponents in group B. They are yet to meet Catalunya CC which has the same winning record, but lags a bit behind in terms of run-rate. It is not very likely that PMCC would break the streak, but they will certainly go for it here. The match will be played at 08:30 pm IST tonight.
FZL vs PMCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
FZL vs PMCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FZL vs PMCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC: Match Details
October 23 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC captain: Adeel Sarwar
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC vice-captain: Rehman Ullah
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC all-rounders: Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Jafar Iqbal
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC bowlers: Raja Adeel, Nadeem Shahzad, Atif Muhammad
FZL vs PMCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Pak Montcada CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Javed Akram, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Atif Muhammad
FZL vs PMCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Ibrar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Kashif Shafi (WK), Syed Hashim Mir, Nawazish Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Shahzad Amir, Raja Adeel
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking