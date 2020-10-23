FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Best Picks / FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Captain / FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Pak Montcada CC will have their hands full when they face the table topper Falco Zalmi CC in Match 40 of the ECS T10 Barcelona series. FZL has not lost even a single match in the tournament so far, having defeated five of the seven opponents in group B. They are yet to meet Catalunya CC which has the same winning record, but lags a bit behind in terms of run-rate. It is not very likely that PMCC would break the streak, but they will certainly go for it here. The match will be played at 08:30 pm IST tonight.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 23 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC captain: Adeel Sarwar

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC vice-captain: Rehman Ullah

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC all-rounders: Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Jafar Iqbal

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team for Falco Zalmi CC vs Pak Montcada CC bowlers: Raja Adeel, Nadeem Shahzad, Atif Muhammad

FZL vs PMCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Pak Montcada CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Javed Akram, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Atif Muhammad

FZL vs PMCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak Montcada CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Ibrar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Kashif Shafi (WK), Syed Hashim Mir, Nawazish Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Shahzad Amir, Raja Adeel