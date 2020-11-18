- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Moving on the 29th fixture of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020, Falco CC will be playing host to Raval Sporting CC, as the teams will go head to head against each other at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The match Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC for ECS T10 Barcelona is scheduled to take place at 1pm IST. It will be the first outing of the day for Wednesday, November 18.
Taking a look at their performance history so far, Raval Sporting CC have claimed victory in just one match so far. They lost the last outing against Pak I Care by a huge margin of 79 runs. Placed second last in the Group A, the team are desperate for a victory so as claim a better position in the season.
On the other hand, Falco Zalmi CC registered a victory in their last encounter against Fateh CC, defending the total of 120 runs. The team, placed 5th in the group A position table, have four points in their bank.
FZL vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
FZL vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
FZL vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC: Match Details
November 18 - 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona, FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team for Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC captain: Manish Manwani
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC vice-captain: Kishitij Patel
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC wicket keeper: Awais Ahmed, Kishitij Patel
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC batsmen: Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, N Patel
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC all-rounders: Kamran Raja, Naeem Hussain Shah, Manish Manwani
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Muhammad Sheraz
FZL vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco CC playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Muhammad Sheraz
FZL vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Falco CC: Aamir Manzoor (wk), Amit Das, Datta Karan, Nilkeshkumar Patel Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani
FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Best Picks / FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Captain / FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
