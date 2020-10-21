CRICKETNEXT

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Falco Zalmi CC will be up against Raval Sporting CC in their upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona Group B fixture on Wednesday, October 21. The ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC outing will commence from 4:30 PM at the Montjuïc Ground, Barcelona.

Falco Zalmi CC , who are leading the group table, have not lost a single match till now. The team have six points to their credit. Raval Sporting CC, on the other hand, have lost one match and have been on winning end of two matches. The team have managed to score four points so far in the league.

In the previous week, FZL beat Joves Units CC by 93 runs. RSCC too beat the same team by eight wickets. Both the matches were played on October 19.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC Live Streaming

All the matches will be live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

FZL vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC: Match Details

October 21 - 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team for Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC:

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC captain: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC vice-captain: Momin Alinaki

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC wicket keeper: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Momin Alinaki

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC all rounders: Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Khawar Javed

ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction for Falco Zalmi CC vs Raval Sporting CC bowlers: Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal

FZL vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed

FZL vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Aamir Manzoor (wk), Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki

