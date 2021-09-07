'Gabba Bhool Gayi Kya?' West Indies Pacer Sheldon Cottrell Impresses Indian Fans With Epic Response

CricketNext

2-MIN READ

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell has grabbed the attention of Indian cricket fans by sharing a couple of tweets in Hindi while responding on the social media platform. The entertaining exchange took place on Saturday after Cottrell guided his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a spectacular two-wicket win over Barbados Royals in the last ball thriller by scoring a six.

Impressed by Cottrell’s inspiring performance, an Australian fan called him ‘a finisher’ on Twitter. In her post, she also used a meme depicting a picture of Cottrell on which the text read, “Rahul Tewatia who? Have you met my agent? She hits it out of the park every time.”

Responding to the post, Cottrell asked his followers if his agent is “sledging” him?

RELATED NEWS

After that, he asked his fans from Down Under to tell people they are from Australia without saying it. “Arre yaar, Gabba bhool gayi kya? (Have you forgotten Gabbe?)” he added in his Tweet.

Cottrell by his reply was trying to troll the Aussie by reminding her of Australia’s loss to India at the Gabba in a Test match earlier this year.On seeing Cottrell’s witty reply, a fan asked India’s domestic legend Wasim Jaffer, who is quite popular in Twitterverse, if he has trained the West Indies cricketer.

“Wasim Jaffer, sir you trained him?” the user wondered.

In reply, Cottrell wrote, “Hum bowling pe itni koshish karte hai, jitna Jaffar apne tweets pe karta hai. (We put in as much effort into our bowling as Jaffer in his tweets.)”

Meanwhile, the Dwyane Bravo-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are enjoying a terrific run in the latest edition of the CPL. They are currently leading the CPL table with 10 points from seven games. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will next take on Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday.

first published:September 07, 2021, 16:38 IST