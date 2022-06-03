'Gabba Gabba Karne Walo ko Yaad Dila Diye The Abba,': Wasim Jaffer Recalls India's Remarkable Test Series Win in Australia

Indian team’s remarkable triumph in the 2020-21 Test series in Australia is considered to be one of the finest victories in the history of cricket. The visitors suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test but later, they managed to win two matches and draw the third Test to complete a sensational turnaround.

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer, known for his witty comments on social media and hilarious posts, recently talked about India’s series win down under. A new documentary on the Indian Test team’s miraculous victory is set to release soon. And Jaffer shared a clip from the documentary on Twitter and in the caption he wrote, “Gabba Gabba karne walo ko yaad dila diye the abba. Neeraj Pandey aapne is show ko lakar to kamaal hi kar diya.”

In the first Test, Indian batting suffered a huge setback as they were bundled out for a meagre total of 36 in the second innings. Eventually, the hosts secured an eight-wicket victory in that game.

With skipper Virat Kohli coming back home after that humiliating loss, the Indian team was expected to be in more trouble in the remainder of the series. But, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side showed terrific fighting spirit to clinch eight-wicket win in the second Test.

Third Test did produce no outcome but Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin exhibited gritty batting to put up a solid partnership of 62 runs off 258 balls in order to salvage a draw.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman talked about the brilliant partnership on Twitter while sharing footage from the documentary.

“The partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Ashwin in Sydney to draw the test match and the one between Shardul and Washington Sundar at the Gabba, an almost India C bowling line up beating a full-strength Australians that too at the Gabba, definitely #BandonMeinThaDum,” Laxman wrote in the caption.

In the fourth and final Test of the series, Indian players continued their amazing run as they won the Brisbane Test by three wickets to complete an incredible turnaround in the series.

Rahane, who took over the responsibilities of captaincy from Kohli after the first Test, also shared a clip from the documentary on Twitter. “Defeat, injuries and lots of noise all around. But this is the tale of a team that faced all odds together. Bandon Mein Tha Dum is that story! Excited for you to see the struggle behind our story. #BandonMeinThaDum #ImpossibleStory #Partnership,” Rahane had written in the caption.

After the completion of the IPL 2022 season, the Indian team is set to shift their focus to international cricket as they will be hosting South Africa in a five-match T20I series.

