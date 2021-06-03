CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Team India's 'Thakur'; Kedar Jadhav Adds to The Fun

'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Team India's 'Thakur'; Kedar Jadhav Adds to The Fun

'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Team India's 'Thakur'; Kedar Jadhav Adds to The Fun

Shikhar Dhawan, who is not part of the India Test squad, in all likelihood will lead the ODI team on Sri Lanka tour.

Shikhar Dhawan wished all the luck to India pacer Shardul Thakur as he posted a nice picture alongside him on Instagram. Thakur is part of India Test squad to England which landed in Southampton today. A lot of cricketers have already started posting pictures from their on-site hotels. The team will take on New Zealand in WTC Final starting June 18.

In Test Cricket We Have Been No. 1 For A Few Years In A Row Now – Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The post obviously went viral among the ‘Gabbar’ fans but it also received a remark from none other than Kedar Jadhav. “Rare combination” he said.

The Indian men’s cricket team arrived here on Thursday for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent Test series versus hosts England. The men’s team was accompanied by the women’s side which is touring England for three ODIs and as many T20s besides the one-off Test, starting in Bristol on June 16.

“Touchdown,” top-order batsman KL Rahul tweeted with a picture of the chartered flight in the background, confirming their safe arrival in London.

Mental Health Should Be Top Focus, Different Indian Squads For Different Tournaments Will Become Norm: Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

Upon completion of the quarantine period and subsequent COVID-19 test, the Virat Kohli-led men’s team will take on New Zealand in the maiden WTC final starting here from June 18. Following the WTC final, the men’s team will face England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 in Nottingham.

India are travelling with an extended 20-member squad for WTC final and subsequent series against England keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.The women’s team’s tour ends on July 15.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches