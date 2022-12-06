Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons, December 7

In the Wednesday match of the Lanka Premier League 2022, Galle Gladiators will be locking horns with Kandy Falcons. The two teams experienced contrasting rides in the T20 tournament last year.

Galle Gladiators finished second in the points table. With four wins and three losses, the team collected nine points. The team reached the final after defeating Jaffna Kings in the first Qualifier by 64 runs. However, they lost to the same team in the final by 23 runs. Galle Gladiators have retained almost the same squad and will be hoping to lift the trophy this season.

On the other hand, Kandy Falcons succumbed to a torrid ride in the T20 Championship. They won only two of their eight league matches to finish at the last place in the points table. Flacons will be hoping for an improved performance this season with players like Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, and Andre Fletcher in the team.

Ahead of the match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons be played?

The match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons will be conducted on December 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons be played?

The match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons will be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons begin?

The match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons?

The match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between the Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons?

The match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Fletcher

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Nuwanidu Fernando, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Fabian Allen, Nuwan Pradeep

Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons Predicted Playing XI:

Galle Gladiators: Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Kusal Perera, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi

Kandy Falcons: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Oshane Thomas, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne

