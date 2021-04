Shoaib Malik Wishes Wife Sania Mirza on Wedding Anniversary, A Day Late

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has wished his wife Sania Mirza on their wedding anniversary but not without repeating the same mistake which he has been committing for a few years. He wished her a day late. This was in response to Sania’s post on Instagram where she said: “Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said through good and bad Happy Anniversary to my main.. to many more years of irritating you InshaAllah 11 YEARS!!!”.

– Oops ghalti se mistake hogaya… Wishing you a day late as always, love you @MirzaSania to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum 😉 ♥️ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

This is what the Pakistan cricketer said on Twitter: “Oops ghalti se mistake hogaya.. Wishing you a day late as always, love you @MirzaSania to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum.” The couple got married back in 2010. Malik, who has represented Pakistan in a lot of white ball games, played his last game in September 2020 against England. His last ODI game was against arch-rivals India in 2019 World Cup which they lost. The cricketer has a long international career which began way back in 1999. His Test debut came two years later against Bangladesh.

He has accounted for 7,534 runs in 287 ODIs he played for Pakistan. But his Test career was equally mediocre with he scoring 1,898 runs in 35 Test matches.

