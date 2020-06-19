Galwan Valley Clash: IPL Governing Council to Review Tournament's Sponsorship Deals After India-China Border Violence

Hours after the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi denied any intrusions at the border in Ladakh from China, the IPL Governing Council announced that they will be meeting next week to decide on sponsorship details.
The IPL tweeted, "Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals"
On the night of June 15, 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed by Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Since then there has been widespread rage against China in India, with a call for boycotting Chinese products picking up pace through the country.
The IPL's title sponsor VIVO is is a Chinese technology company owned by BBK Electronics, who also own other brands like OPPO and OnePlus.
The BCCI had earlier said they are open to the idea of reviewing sponsorship police for the next cycle but has no plans to end the current contract with IPL title sponsor Vivo. As per board treasurer Arun Dhumal, the money coming in from the Chinese company is helping India’s cause.
The BCCI gets Rs 440 crore annually from Vivo and the five-year deal ends in 2022.
"When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from Chinese company to support India's cause," Dhumal told PTI.
"When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India's cause and not China's," he argued.
Oppo, a mobile phone brand like Vivo, was sponsoring the Indian cricket team until September last year when Bengaluru-based educational technology Byju's start-up replaced the Chinese company.
Dhumal went on to say the BCCI is spoilt for choice when it comes to attracting sponsors, whether Indian or Chinese or from any other nation.
"If that Chinese money is coming to support Indian cricket, we should be okay with it. I am all for banning Chinese products as an individual, we are there to support our government but by getting sponsorship from Chinese company, we are helping India's cause.
"We can get sponsorship money from non-Chinese companies also including Indian firms. We can support our players any way but the idea is when they are allowed to sell their products here, it is better that part of money comes back to the Indian economy.
"The BCCI is not giving money to the Chinese, it is attracting on the contrary. We should make decision based on rationale rather than emotion," he added.
