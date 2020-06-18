Galwan Valley Clash: Suspended CSK Doctor Tenders Unconditional Apology For Tweet About PM Cares
Madhu Thottappillil on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for his controversial social media post mocking the government after the death of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.
Galwan Valley Clash: Suspended CSK Doctor Tenders Unconditional Apology For Tweet About PM Cares
Madhu Thottappillil on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for his controversial social media post mocking the government after the death of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings