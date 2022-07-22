GAM vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Gamblers SC vs Gorkha 11 Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Portugal T10 Series 2022 Match 3, July 22, 9:30 pm IST

GAM vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Portugal T10 Series 2022 match 3 between Gamblers SC and Gorkha 11: Gamblers SC will be up against Gorkha 11 in the third match of the Portugal T10 Series 2022 on Friday, July 22. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal.

Gorkha 11 has retained a lot of players from the last edition and are tipped to be the favourites for the title. Wicket-keeper batter Suman Ghimire, opener Mandeep Mall, and pacer Binit Singh will be the key players for Gorkha 11. The team looks balanced in all the departments and would be hoping to make a strong start on Friday.

On the other hand, Gamblers SC are making their debut in the Portugal T10 Series. The side has some quality youngsters and will be looking to work as a unit in this edition. Amandeep Khokhar has been named as the skipper by the franchise. The team hopes to go all the way in their debut season.

The match will be an interesting one as both sides will be hoping to make a winning start to their campaign.

Ahead of the Portugal T10 Series 2022 match 3 between Gamblers SC and Gorkha 11; here is everything you need to know:

GAM vs GOR Telecast

The match between Gamblers SC and Gorkha 11 will not be telecast in India.

GAM vs GOR Live Streaming

The match between Gamblers SC and Gorkha 11 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GAM vs GOR Match 3 Details

The GAM vs GOR match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal on Friday, July 22, at 9:30 pm IST.

GAM vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amandeep Khokhar

Vice-Captain: Nitin Kamboj

Suggested Playing XI for GAM vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kuldeep Gholiya, Suman Ghimire

Batsmen: Amandeep Khokhar, Rao Imran, Mandeep Mall

All-rounders: Parwinder Singh, Nitin Kamboj, Ranjit Narayan

Bowlers: Binit Singh, Shayaddur Rahman, Prince Maratha



Gamblers SC vs Gorkha 11 Possible Starting XI:

Gamblers SC Predicted Line-up: Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Rao Imran, Diptesh Shashikant, Vikas Kumar, Ranjit Narayan, Nitin Kamboj, Jay Prakash, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman

Gorkha 11 Predicted Line-up: Suman Ghimire (wk), Mandeep Mall, Amandeep Ghumman, Syed Hussain-I, Waleed Imran, Imran Khan-II, Parwinder Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Imtiaz Rana, Binit Singh

