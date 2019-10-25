Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 31, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 25 October, 2019

2ND INN

Papua New Guinea

180/4 (20.0)

Papua New Guinea
v/s
Singapore
Singapore*

98/5 (14.0)

Singapore need 83 runs in 36 balls at 13.83 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 31: PNG VS SIN

live
PNG PNG
SIN SIN

Dubai

25 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 33: KEN VS NAM

upcoming
KEN KEN
NAM NAM

Dubai

25 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 34: CAN VS OMA

upcoming
CAN CAN
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

25 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 35: IRE VS NIG

upcoming
IRE IRE
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

26 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Gambhir Elated With Samson's Inclusion, Says it Was Long Overdue

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is a happy man after Sanju Samson was selected in the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Bangladesh, saying it was "long overdue".

PTI |October 25, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Gambhir Elated With Samson's Inclusion, Says it Was Long Overdue

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is a happy man after Sanju Samson was selected in the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Bangladesh, saying it was "long overdue".

Gambhir has been advocating for the talented Kerala cricketer's inclusion in the Indian team for a long time. The series against Bangladesh starts November 3.

"This is well & truly through the gap by @IamSanjuSamson!!! Congratulations on being picked in the T20 squad. Soft hands, nimble feet and hopefully a sane head...go Sanju grab ur moment, long overdue," Gambhir tweeted.

Samson played his sole match for India -- a T20 -- in July 2015 when a second- string team toured Zimbabwe. He was 19 then.

Since that high, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been dropped from the Kerala team on disciplinary grounds.

He has not been consistent enough, has had fitness issues but every now and then, he came up with innings befitting his rich batting talent.

One such knock happened earlier this month -- an unbeaten 212 -- the highest individual score in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy, which eventually paved the way for his return in the national side.

Gautam Gambhirindia vs bangladesh 2019Sanju Samson

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

NAM v KEN
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

OMA v CAN
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 T20 | Sat, 26 October, 2019

NIG v IRE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more