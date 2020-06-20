Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Gambhir is the Captain Who Will Take a Bullet For His Players': Former KKR Team Director

Gautam Gambhir, who formed one of the most successful opening partnerships with Virender Sehwag, and was always known to get under the opposition's skin, if rubbed the wrong way. To add to that Gamnbhir has proved his mettle in the IPL as a skipper as well.

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
MS Dhoni, over the years has been India's most important player, be it his role as a skipper, batsman or a wicketkeeper. There is no match when it comes to the tactical acumen, and has won India many matches with his bold decisions. But he has always been referred as Mr.Cool and doesn't express much on the field.

On the other hand is Gautam Gambhir, who formed one of the most successful opening partnerships with Virender Sehwag, and was always known to get under the opposition's skin, if rubbed the wrong way. To add to that Gamnbhir has proved his mettle in the IPL as a skipper as well.

Talking about the difference in captaincy styles of the two players, former Kolkata Knight Riders Team Director Joy Bhattacharya said that they both have their own methods to bring success for the team.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Lifts the Lid on Spat with Shane Watson in 2008

“Dhoni is Mr. Cool but Gambhir can never be cool. So What do you say when you have somebody like a Dhoni? He’s the coolest guy, they play chilled cricket, don’t worry about results, they’ll come just play cricket. He’s so calm that he’ll sort it out,” said Bhattacharya on ‘22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapoor.

“You can’t play narrative with Gautam. So what do you do when you have a Gautam in the team? You don’t say that he’s captain cool, he’s the guy who will take a bullet for his players, he’s got all passion.”

He added what made KKR so successful under Gambhir.

“So when you’re standing with gautam, you’ll never stand alone. So that’s what we did with KKR. It has worked for CSK, it has worked for MI and it worked for us as well, that’s the secret of a successful team. Successful teams are those which match their approach with the captain’s personality,” added Bhattacharya.

