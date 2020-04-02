Gambhir Pledges to Donate Two Year's Salary to PM-CARES Fund
Former India cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday pledged to donate his two years salary towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) set up for fight against coronavirus pandemic.
Gambhir Pledges to Donate Two Year's Salary to PM-CARES Fund
Former India cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday pledged to donate his two years salary towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) set up for fight against coronavirus pandemic.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020
LUX v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings