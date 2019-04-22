Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Gambhir to Contest Elections on BJP Ticket from East Delhi

PTI | Updated: April 22, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
Gambhir to Contest Elections on BJP Ticket from East Delhi

Loading...
The BJP on Monday fielded former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir from the East Delhi constituency and renominated Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi.

The party has so far announced its candidates for six of the seven seats in the national capital.

Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the party's candidate and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Lekhi is pitted against AAP's Brajesh Goel and Ajay Maken of the Congress.

The BJP had on Sunday fielded its four sitting MPs from Delhi -- Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

The party is yet to name its candidate for the North-west Delhi constituency.

The BJP had won all seven seats in the national capital in the last election.

Gambhir had joined the BJP last month. "I have been influenced by the PM, his vision for the country. This is a fabulous platform for me to do something for the country," Gautam Gambhir, 37, had said after joining the party.
2019 lok sabha electionsBJPGautam GambhirIndiaLok Sabha elections 2019LS ElectionsLS elections 2019Off The Field
First Published: April 22, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...