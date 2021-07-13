Game Over for 'Over': ECB Introduces 'Fives' for The Hundred

The England Cricket Board has come up with some new but radical rules for the ‘The Hundred’ which might take a pure cricket fan by surprise. For example, overs-a set of six balls— won’t exist in a competition like The Hundred. There will be fives-set of five ball overs; however, they won’t be called overs but Fives. A bowler can only bowl two set of fives and once he is done with these, the umpire will show the white card.

There are several other changes too like: captains won’t be walking put for toss in the middle, it will happen in a stage se aside for the DJ. This will be the only instance where English domestic cricket would see DRS, no county games had that facility. Teams will have to face strict punishment for slow over rates; they will have to lose their one fielder outside the circle. The spectators will be intimated by the Public Announcer. In case of rain, Duckworth Lewis will come into play which will take into account the balls faced, and not the overs bowled.

Points will be shared in case of rain. But in case of a knockout match, a super five will take place to break the deadlock. Another super five can be used if the first instance sees a tie-like the 2019 World Cup final.

From Kane Williamson to Meg Lanning: Complete List of Players Withdrawn from the Hundred & Their Replacements

The inaugural edition of The Hundred is slated to kick off on July 21. And ahead of that in a major blow to the organizers, several overseas and a few domestic players have pulled out from the event due to injury and COVID-19 concerns. On Friday, July 2, the eight participating teams of the tournament announced their replacements.

A few teams like men’s Birmingham Phoenix have lost all foreign stars. While a few international stars like Kane Williamson withdraw from the event due to injury, a few players pulled out due to national duties.

Australia’s David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada are some of the most notable absentees from the tournament. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran have also withdrawn their name.

