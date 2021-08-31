Game Over in 16 Balls! How Ireland Crushed France in ICC Women’s Qualifiers

Cricket is a game where records are made and then shattered. There are a number of records that are amazingly ridiculous and are barely believable. There was a match between France and Ireland that ended with just 16 balls. In this match, the team batting first scored so few that the chasing side got over the line in just 16 balls. France were bundled out for just 24 runs.

Out of the 24 runs, 13 runs came in extras and this was a rather rude wake-up call for France, a side that is still taking baby steps in cricket. Ireland, on the other hand, do have a cricketing history and the performance of their women’s team is an example of the country’s foray in sports.

Ireland needed just 16 balls to knock off this target and register a comprehensive win in their match against France.

For Ireland, Leah Paul and Eimear Richardson picked up 2 wickets each. As many as six bowlers were used by captain Laura Delany and they were not only frugal, but kept challenging the French batsmen.

In response, Ireland did not lose even one wicket as openers Rebecca Stokell and Louise Little put up 25 runs in 2 overs and 4 balls and won the match with ridiculous ease. Eimear Richardson was adjudged player of the match for her outstanding spell of 2.1 overs for 2 wickets and she did not concede even a single run.

