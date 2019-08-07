Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has lashed out at the BCCI after his teammate and Indian legend Rahul Dravid was served a conflict of interest notice.
Reacting to the news, Ganguly tweeted “New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer.”
New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer https://t.co/3cD6hc6vsv.— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 6, 2019
New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer https://t.co/3cD6hc6vsv.
Dravid, who is currently the head of National Cricket Academy's Cricket Operations, is the latest big name to get notice from BCCI's Ethics Officer on specific Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against him.
BCCI's Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has sent a notice after receiving a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.
According to Gupta's complaint, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the NCA Director and also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.
Gupta is the same person, who had also filed similar Conflict of Interest complaints against Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman for their dual roles as Cricket Advisory Committee member as well as mentor/icon of their respective IPL franchises -- Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Ganguly also faced Conflict of Interest allegations levelled by one Bhaswati Santua for being the CAB president as well as the mentor of Delhi Capitals.
God Help Indian Cricket — Ganguly Lashes Out After Dravid Served Conflict of Interest Notice
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 6, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer
Cricketnext Staff | August 3, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
Definitely Want to Become India Coach One Day, Says Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | July 9, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
BCCI Appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings